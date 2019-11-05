Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €56.00 ($65.12) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOSS. HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.48 ($70.32).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €37.76 ($43.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.82. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a one year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

