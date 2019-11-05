Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Hudson had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HUD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,400. Hudson has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hudson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

