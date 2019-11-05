Hudock Capital Group LLC Acquires 423 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,598,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 606,217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 254.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,774,000 after buying an additional 2,862,413 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 24.1% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,960,000 after buying an additional 770,038 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,292,000 after buying an additional 179,223 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,213,000 after buying an additional 3,080,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.79. 182,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $257,508.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $73,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,324 shares in the company, valued at $787,748.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,895 shares of company stock worth $6,759,799. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

