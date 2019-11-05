Hubii Network Market Capitalization Achieves $4.46 Million (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 79.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Hubii Network has a market cap of $4.46 million and $506.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Hubii Network has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00220796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.01483238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,142,834 tokens. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

