Huazhu Group (HTHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Huazhu Group has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huazhu Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $45.39.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Huazhu Group from $42.20 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

