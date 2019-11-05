HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 79.96% and a negative return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. On average, analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.34. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

