HSBC Analysts Give Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) a €59.00 Price Target

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) has been given a €59.00 ($68.60) price target by analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugroup Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.75 ($67.15).

Shares of COP stock opened at €56.40 ($65.58) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.32. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.29. Compugroup Medical has a 12-month low of €37.88 ($44.05) and a 12-month high of €74.80 ($86.98).

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

