Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $8,971,275.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,007,373.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $547,787.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 584,539 shares of company stock worth $16,299,386 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.46.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

