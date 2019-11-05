Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HNL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.64.

HNL stock opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.56. Horizon North Logistics has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The company has a market cap of $160.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

