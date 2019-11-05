Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,258. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.28. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.80.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

