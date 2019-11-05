Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 44,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.71.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $238.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.04 and a 200 day moving average of $214.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

