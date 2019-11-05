Home Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $365.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBCP. Raymond James raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Zanco sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

