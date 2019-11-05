Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. 243,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,058. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $31.23.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,852,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,395.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

