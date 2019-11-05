HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in HMS were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the second quarter worth $46,427,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,572,000 after purchasing an additional 737,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 218.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 487,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,212,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,396,000 after purchasing an additional 406,208 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 257.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 400,340 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Douglas M. Williams sold 87,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $3,333,969.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,351.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 20,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $766,471.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,320.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,115 shares of company stock valued at $22,938,980. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HMS in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 target price on HMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

HMS stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. HMS Holdings Corp has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. HMS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

