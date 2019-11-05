Hiscox’s (HSX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,629 ($21.29) to GBX 1,666 ($21.77) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,581 ($20.66) to GBX 1,487 ($19.43) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hiscox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,532.09 ($20.02).

Shares of HSX stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,421 ($18.57). 1,013,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,158. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,568.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,634.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74.

In other Hiscox news, insider Richard Watson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total value of £158,500 ($207,108.32). Also, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total transaction of £590,625 ($771,756.17). Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,900 shares of company stock valued at $125,098,900.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

