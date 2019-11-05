Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.61

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 169929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 88,942 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 149,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 880,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,734,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

