Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.61

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 169929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.
The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.
In other Hilltop news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 88,942 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 149,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 880,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,734,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hilltop Company Profile (NYSE:HTH)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
