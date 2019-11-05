Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) Receives C$8.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.35.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hexo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

TSE HEXO traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,713. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.33. Hexo has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$11.29. The stock has a market cap of $698.99 million and a PE ratio of -7.05.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

