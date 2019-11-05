HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Receives $5.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. HEXO has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 9,094.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

