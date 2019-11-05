Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

HES has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cfra cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

NYSE:HES opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.57 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53. Hess has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 11,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $694,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,259,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $15,594,809 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Hess by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 79.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hess by 120.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

