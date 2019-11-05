Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Price Up 13.9% Following Earnings Beat

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) rose 13.9% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.10, approximately 10,242,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 3,182,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on Hertz Global and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on Hertz Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTZ. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the second quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the second quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 47.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

