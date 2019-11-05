Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Hershey by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Hershey by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Hershey by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Hershey by 8,298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.04. The stock had a trading volume of 61,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,478. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

In other news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,736,811.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,761 shares in the company, valued at $23,985,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,009 shares of company stock worth $5,103,372 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

