Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of HRTG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 129,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $428.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $5,778,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,318,000 after buying an additional 349,237 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 36.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $955,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

