Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Herald Investment Trust plc (LON:HRI) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,318 ($17.22) and last traded at GBX 1,318 ($17.22), 51,764 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 80,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,306 ($17.07).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,287.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.07. The company has a market cap of $891.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83.

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

