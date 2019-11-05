Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Henry Schein updated its FY19 guidance to $3.41-3.47 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.81. 70,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,532. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $412,525.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,046 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,097.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

