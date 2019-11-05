Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns Hold Rating from Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research restated their hold rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair cut Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.73. 3,110,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,071. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $412,525.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,097.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Henry Schein by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 89.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $1,425,000.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.