Heico (NYSE:HEI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Heico (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Heico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Heico from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Heico from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

NYSE HEI traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $122.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,648. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.85. Heico has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.67 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heico will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,711,937.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.82 per share, for a total transaction of $114,732.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

