Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.86.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 294,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 2.29. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $147.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $994,161.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,705,877.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heartland Express by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

