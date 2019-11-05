Head-To-Head Review: RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) & Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI)

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) and Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RAIT Financial Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.85%.

Dividends

RAIT Financial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance pays out 110.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAIT Financial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance $289.29 million 9.68 $219.98 million $1.67 10.92

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Profitability

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAIT Financial Trust N/A N/A N/A Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance 63.86% 10.43% 4.82%

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance beats RAIT Financial Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.rait.com or call Investor Relations at 215.207.2100.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

