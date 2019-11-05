Head to Head Review: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Avantor (NASDAQ:AVTR)

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precipio and Avantor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $2.86 million 5.16 -$15.69 million N/A N/A Avantor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avantor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precipio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Precipio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Precipio and Avantor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 0 0 N/A Avantor 0 3 18 0 2.86

Avantor has a consensus price target of $20.81, indicating a potential upside of 38.80%. Given Avantor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avantor is more favorable than Precipio.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -614.15% -119.23% -52.09% Avantor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avantor beats Precipio on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc., a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

