Head-To-Head Contrast: Ocugen (OCGN) versus Its Peers

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ocugen to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ocugen alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ocugen and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocugen Competitors 290 1023 1726 86 2.51

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 3.16%. Given Ocugen’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ocugen has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Ocugen has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A -$8.64 million -0.03 Ocugen Competitors $1.39 billion $142.47 million 18.37

Ocugen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -34.96% 18.40% Ocugen Competitors -126.12% -67.14% -25.24%

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.