Head to Head Comparison: Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Sterling Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STL)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Standard Chartered and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp 32.25% 10.12% 1.44%

Volatility & Risk

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Standard Chartered and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 2 1 2 0 2.00 Sterling Bancorp 0 0 7 0 3.00

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.68%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Standard Chartered does not pay a dividend. Sterling Bancorp pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Chartered and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $23.26 billion 1.27 $1.05 billion $0.61 15.11 Sterling Bancorp $1.31 billion 3.26 $447.25 million $2.00 10.41

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Chartered, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Standard Chartered on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that include structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, and debt capital markets. It serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, high net worth individuals, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. The company operates through approximately 1,026 branches. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 106 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 24 offices are located in Nassau County, 22 in Suffolk County, 14 in Queens County, 12 in Westchester County, 11 in Kings County, 8 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, 3 in New York City, and 2 in Bronx County, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.

