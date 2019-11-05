Head-To-Head Analysis: PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) & Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PS Business Parks and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 35.61% 14.96% 7.34% Great Ajax 51.93% 8.05% 1.74%

PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. PS Business Parks pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Ajax pays out 87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of PS Business Parks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of PS Business Parks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Great Ajax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PS Business Parks and Great Ajax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Great Ajax 0 0 1 0 3.00

PS Business Parks currently has a consensus price target of $180.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.09%. Great Ajax has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.18%. Given PS Business Parks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PS Business Parks is more favorable than Great Ajax.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PS Business Parks and Great Ajax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $413.52 million 11.93 $226.70 million $6.47 27.80 Great Ajax $58.16 million 5.35 $28.34 million $1.46 10.84

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PS Business Parks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Great Ajax on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

