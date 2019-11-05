Head to Head Analysis: EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) and Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) and Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EVINE Live and Ruhnn, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVINE Live 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ruhnn 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVINE Live presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given EVINE Live’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVINE Live is more favorable than Ruhnn.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of EVINE Live shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ruhnn shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of EVINE Live shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EVINE Live and Ruhnn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVINE Live -7.03% -59.00% -17.15% Ruhnn N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVINE Live and Ruhnn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVINE Live $596.64 million 0.00 -$22.16 million ($0.32) N/A Ruhnn $162.93 million 2.87 -$10.91 million N/A N/A

Ruhnn has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVINE Live.

Summary

EVINE Live beats Ruhnn on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVINE Live

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc. and changed its name to EVINE Live Inc. in November 2014. EVINE Live Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 91 online stores. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

