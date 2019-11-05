HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded to Buy by Nomura

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,232. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

