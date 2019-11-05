HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HDB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.32.
HDB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.99. 2,070,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $65.89.
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.
