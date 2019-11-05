HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HDB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.32.

HDB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.99. 2,070,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

