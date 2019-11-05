HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Insider Jon M. Foster Sells 19,477 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:HCA opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $147.42.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7,876.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.