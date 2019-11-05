HC Wainwright Reiterates “$25.00” Price Target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 585,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,710. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

