HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.50 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PVG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday.
TSE:PVG opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.