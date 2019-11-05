HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of HB Fuller worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HB Fuller by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,800,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in HB Fuller by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HB Fuller by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,895,000 after purchasing an additional 185,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HB Fuller by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after purchasing an additional 81,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

NYSE:FUL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.79. 4,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,805. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller Co has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $725.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.18 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,541,963.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,646.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula M. Cooney sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $169,476.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,228.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,233. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HB Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL).

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.