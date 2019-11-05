Harmony Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One Harmony token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a market capitalization of $16.20 million and $5.18 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00041782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.56 or 0.05876228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002351 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014094 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046602 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,598,573,955 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

