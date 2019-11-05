Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded by KeyCorp to “Underweight”

KeyCorp cut shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. KeyCorp currently has $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOG. ValuEngine lowered Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.63.

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,379. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

