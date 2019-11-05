Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,540 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

HL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,740 ($22.74) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Shore Capital cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,840.90 ($24.05).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HL opened at GBX 1,754.25 ($22.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,862.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,020.40. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.