Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 61,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $299,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 23.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

