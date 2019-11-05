Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBI. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 5,890,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 157,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

