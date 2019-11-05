Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.27. The company had a trading volume of 433,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,712. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $147.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,729 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.58.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

