Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 262 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $182.05. 4,417,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,274,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.70.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

