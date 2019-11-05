Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 23,017 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 23,017 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $184.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.15.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.06. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.