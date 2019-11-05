Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 41,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.98. 1,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,453. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $118.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33.

In related news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.