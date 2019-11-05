Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $2,997,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NSIT stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,161. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

