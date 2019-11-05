Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,141 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,236. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.